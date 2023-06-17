Waterspout erupts at Clearwater Beach, hospitalizes beachgoers

A waterspout formed in the Gulf of Mexico sprang up Friday afternoon in Clearwater Beach, ultimately hospitalizing two Kansas beachgoers, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department.

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. – A waterspout formed in the Gulf of Mexico sprang up Friday afternoon in Clearwater Beach, ultimately hospitalizing two Kansas beachgoers, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department.

Fire officials announced on social media that the waterspout popped up around 4 p.m., causing winds that blew several items along the beach flying into the air, including tents and beach chairs.

The two beachgoers caught up in the strong winds — a 70-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man — were suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment, a social media post shows.

