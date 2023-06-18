75-year-old woman with dementia missing out of Reddick, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman missing out of Reddick, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Carolyn Rizer was reported missing on Saturday from an address along NW 120th Avenue Road, sheriff’s officials said in a news release. She’s diagnosed with dementia and was described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, with blue eyes and gray hair, reportedly last seen wearing a black and white nightgown.

Rizer may be driving a silver 2004 Lexus ES 330 with Florida tag No. IM49UU, a vehicle said to have a dent on a passenger door and a frog in the driver-side tail light.

Those who see Rizer or have knowledge of her whereabouts are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 352-732-9111 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

