15-year-old accused of almost running over Tavares officer in stolen vehicle

TAVARES, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he almost ran over a police officer in a stolen vehicle on Sunday morning, according to the Tavares Police Department.

Police said they responded to the Atwater Apartments complex in Tavares around 3:41 a.m. “after receiving a call from a concerned citizen.”

According to a news release, the caller said that they saw two dark colored SUVs traveling in the complex and both vehicles appeared to be occupied by individuals wearing ski masks.

Tavares police said they were able to locate both vehicles and determined that both were stolen.

One of the vehicles left the area at a high rate of speed and was later located in Eustis. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, but were not found, police said.

The other vehicle, driven by the 15-year-old boy, was located in the apartment complex by Tavares officers, according to the release.

Police said the boy turned the vehicle to face officers and began to accelerate towards one of them. The officer was able to press himself against the side of the patrol vehicle to avoid being struck, missing the officer by inches.

The vehicle was then located by a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy where he was placed under arrest following a foot pursuit. Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Eustis Police Department and Mount Dora Police Department assisted Tavares Police Department with the investigation, according to the release.

The teen faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding at high speed, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and resisting an officer without violence.

