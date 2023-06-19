Delta IV Heavy rocket set to launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy rocket is set to be launching from Cape Canaveral later this week.

The rocket will carry a satellite into space during the NROL-68 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office and is one of its last launches before the line is retired.

It is set to launch from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 3:29 a.m. Space forecasters said there is a 75% chance of favorable weather.

According to the United States Space Force, the area is expected to experience an above normal chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

There is greater chance for these storms to fall in the late afternoon, but the chance still remains for these to fall in the early morning hours, when the launch is scheduled.

The NRO focuses on providing “global coverage against a wide range of intelligence requirements, carrying out research and development efforts, and assisting emergen­cy and disaster relief efforts in the U.S. and around the world,” according to ULA’s website.