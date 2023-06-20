‘Basically his home:’ Man accused of stealing trailer from Daytona Beach RV park

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Oak Hill man was arrested on Friday after deputies said he stole a trailer with a motorcycle inside from an RV park in Daytona Beach, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that on June 3, they responded to an RV park in Daytona Beach after receiving reports about the stolen vehicles.

In an affidavit, deputies said they learned from employees that someone had cut the lock on the park’s front gate and snuck onto the property before staff arrived that morning. Upon review of the trailers stored there, employees found that one was missing, investigators added.

The affidavit shows that the value of the travel trailer was estimated at $21,000, and a black Victory motorcycle had been stored inside of it — along with several other items like a custom-built computer, tools, utensils and clothes.

According to investigators, the owner of the trailer told them that the travel trailer “was basically his home.”

A few days later, detectives learned about a stolen tow truck that may have been used in the trailer theft, court records reveal.

Upon speaking with witnesses, detectives found out that a man — later identified as 37-year-old Joshua Malphurs — had been seen with the stolen truck and motorcycle, deputies said.

Detectives said they then went to Malphurs’ home in Oak Hill to investigate, though they were able to see the stolen trailer before ever even speaking to him.

The detectives then spoke with Malphurs’ parents — both of whom lived at the home — and they explained to deputies that they thought Malphurs had received the vehicles from his boss at work, according to the affidavit.

In addition to the tow truck, motorcycle and trailer, a stolen CAT skid steer was found on the property, deputies said.

The trailer and motorcycle were ultimately returned to their owner, and Malphurs was later taken into custody, the affidavit states.

Malphurs faces three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and he is held on a bond of $60,000.

