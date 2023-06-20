Daytona Beach police search for man accused of throwing deadly missile

Javaughn Anthony Wisdom, 27, is accused of throwing a deadly missile, officers said.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are looking for a man who is accused of throwing a deadly missile, the department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Javaughn Anthony Wisdom, 27, is known to be armed, officers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

If you know where he is or come into contact with him, call law enforcement immediately, and notify Detective Luis Rivera by calling 386-671-5212 or emailing RiveraLuis@dbpd.us in reference to case 230008880.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: