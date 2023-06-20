77º

Daytona Beach police search for man accused of throwing deadly missile

Javaughn Anthony Wisdom, 27, known to be armed, police say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Javaughn Anthony Wisdom, 27, is accused of throwing a deadly missile, officers said. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are looking for a man who is accused of throwing a deadly missile, the department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Javaughn Anthony Wisdom, 27, is known to be armed, officers said.

If you know where he is or come into contact with him, call law enforcement immediately, and notify Detective Luis Rivera by calling 386-671-5212 or emailing RiveraLuis@dbpd.us in reference to case 230008880.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

