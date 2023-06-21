CRAZY VIDEO: Car slams into Florida gas station, driver faces charge

A car smashed through the front of a Florida gas station on Tuesday, pinning a person against a wall inside the store, according to a news release.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A car smashed through the front of a Florida gas station on Tuesday, pinning a person against a wall inside the store, according to a news release.

Hillsborough County deputies said a Kia Forte driven by Anthony Katosh, 37, crashed through the front doors of the Travel Centers of America at 11706 Tampa Gateway Blvd. in Seffner around 12:24 a.m.

Car smashes through gas station, pinning victim (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

According to the release, at the time of the crash, a person was entering the gas station and was hit by the car. Deputies said the victim was pinned between the driver’s side door and a metal structure.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The footage of the car smashing through this business and straight into a victim is jarring, to say the least,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It is an absolute miracle that the person pinned by the car did not sustain more serious injuries, and we’re glad to hear he will be ok.”

⚠️SHOCKING VIDEO⚠️

A driver faces charges for driving through a gas station and pinning a victim walking into the store.



"The footage of the car smashing through this business and straight into a victim is jarring, to say the least," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It is an… pic.twitter.com/ftG50TmIav — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) June 21, 2023

Deputies arrived at the scene and began to provide aid along with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Both the driver and the victim were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Detectives said the crash was not accidental and charged Katosh with Criminal Mischief $1,000 or more.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: