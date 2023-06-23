18-year-old accused of stabbing mother in argument over dog’s diarrhea, Florida police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Daytona Beach Shores, accused of stabbing his mother several times amid an argument over his life choices and their dog’s apparent health issues, according to an incident report.

An officer responding to the mother’s 911 call from the 3700 block of S Atlantic Avenue reported locating her son — identified as Charles Soutier — yards south of the scene, walking toward them with his hands in the air. Soutier complied during his arrest and detectives with the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety later heard his side of the story, the report states.

Soutier told detectives that he and his mother had argued the night before due to their dog having defecated on its pee pads, adding his mother told him that he needed to get his life together, according to the report. The argument “angered him to the point he wanted to stab her,” he allegedly said, as he described choosing the smallest knife from a knife block and placing it where he knew it would be at a later time, the report states.

Soutier said another argument between the two began Thursday, again concerning his life choices and the dog. As the mother told her son that he needed to tell her whenever the dog had diarrhea — referencing the dog’s medical issues and its need for medication — Soutier told police that he retrieved the knife from earlier and began stabbing her left shoulder, according to the report.

Soutier described his mother screaming before stating he followed her up the stairs and said “I will (expletive) kill you,” police reported.

Once upstairs, the mother made contact with her other son, who she said applied a makeshift tourniquet to her arm. The brother walked downstairs and asked Soutier what he was doing, at which point Soutier then placed the knife on a counter and walked outside, the report states.

Soutier reportedly stabbed his mother three times, with her injuries comprised of a puncture wound near the base of her neck, a puncture wound to her left shoulder and another to her left arm, police said.

After being taken in for processing, Soutier told police that he premediated the stabbing, clarifying he intended to do it either after the three went out to dinner following Wednesday night’s argument or on Friday. Though he initially said that he wanted to scare his mother with the stabbing, he now advised he would have killed her if she fought back, police said.

Soutier was booked around 3 p.m. and faces a charge of attempted felony murder. He’s being held without bond by Volusia County Corrections, records show.

