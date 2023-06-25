Shooting reported on International Drive leads to woman’s death, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being shot Saturday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

First responders at 11:43 p.m. made their way to an International Drive address near Central Florida Parkway — not far from SeaWorld Orlando — locating the woman and getting her to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, a statement reads.

All those involved reportedly stayed on scene and have cooperated with deputies.

The shooting happened inside of a vehicle near the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies, citing witness statements, said “a female passenger” in the vehicle was struck in the accidental discharge of a gun.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided to us, this map depicts only the general area of this shooting.

