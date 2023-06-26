AT&T expands home internet access into Pine Hills in effort to close digital gap

ORLANDO, FLa. – AT&T is planning to expand its fiber network and increase internet access to thousands of homes and businesses in Orlando in an effort to bring affordability to parts of the city where it may not exist, including Pine Hills.

AT&T announced Monday that it was bringing AT&T Fiber to nearly 5,000 homes and businesses in the Orlando area, including nearly 1,000 customers in Pine Hills. The move would allow customers in those areas to access speeds of up to 5 gigabytes per second.

Anyone who needs affordable internet access can take part in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides up to $30 a month to reduce the cost of internet access. The offset would make some AT&T internet access plans free for customers.

According to the Indicators of Broadband Need map produced by the U.S. Department of Commerce, 10.3% of Orange County homes are without internet access. Some parts of the county, including parts of the Pine Hills area, see at least 30% of homes without internet access.

The area is also considered a high-poverty community, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, with 43% of households below the poverty level.

Other programs are available that provide free or affordable internet access in Central Florida.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: