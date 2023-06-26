Man shot to death during disturbance in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 47-year-old man was shot to death Friday during a disturbance in Orlando, police said.

The fatal shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Verbena Court.

Orlando police on Monday identified the victim as Pedro Bautista Sanchez.

Police said officers were called to the scene and found Sanchez suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other details have been released.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.