Police search for thieves with handguns who robbed Orlando pawn shop

Armed suspects fled with unknown amount of jewelry

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police are looking for thieves with handguns accused of robbing an Orlando pawn shop Tuesday morning.

Officers said they responded to the Value Pawn, located at 1874 South Semoran Blvd., around 10:14 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

The suspected thieves carrying handguns entered the business and were able to get away with an unknown amount of jewelry, according to investigators.

Police did not specify how many suspected thieves were involved.

Police said that violent crimes detectives are currently working the case and following up on all leads.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

