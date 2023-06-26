50-year-old woman shot to death at Metro Place Apartments in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 50-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in Orlando, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 5:25 p.m. at Metro Place Apartments on South Kirkman Road.

Orlando police said Joan Foster was shot and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she died.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.