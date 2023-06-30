79º

Suspect killed in shooting with Polk County sheriff’s deputy

Fatal shooting happened along T.S. Wilson Road at US-17

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

FROSTPROOF, Fla. – A Polk County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting in Frostproof, leaving the suspect dead, officials said early Friday.

The fatal shooting happened along T.S. Wilson Road at U.S. 17.

Details about what led to the shooting have not been released.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. ClickOrlando.com plans to stream it at the top of this story.

Check back for updates.

