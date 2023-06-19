79º

Local News

Polk County deputies search for missing boater on Lake Clinch

Lake is in the Frostproof area

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Frostproof, Lake County, Missing
Polk County Sheriff's Office vehicle (file) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A boater is missing after a jet ski overturned on Lake Clinch Sunday evening, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the lake around 8:20 p.m. with the Frostproof Fire Department “and had boats immediately into the water to look for the boater.”

According to a news release, preliminary information shows that two boaters were on a jet ski on Lake Clinch when it overturned. Deputies said one boated was able to make it to shore, but the other person is missing.

The PCSO marine unit and underwater search and recovery Team (USART) will search throughout the night and until the boater is located, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

