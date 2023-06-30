Sip & Stroll takes a festive twist this summer in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Historic Cocoa Village Main Street has announced the next installment of its Sip & Stroll series: Christmas in July.

This festive event is one of four hosted by the organization, with each one coinciding with the current season.

Sip & Stroll encourages Cocoa Village residents to shop local by keeping businesses on the main street open late, as well as providing free wine and appetizers to attendees while they shop.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Tickets are $30, which includes a Sip & Stroll branded wine glass as well as a shopping bag.

Further details and ticket information can be found here.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: