Roll on down to Melbourne’s Great American Food Truck Bash

Event is at Wickham Park

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Don’t be hangry – head over to the Great American Food Truck Bash in Brevard County this Friday.

This event promises to be held rain or shine and will be held at Melbourne’s Wickham Park located at 2500 Parkway Drive from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to all the food one could hanker for, there will also be live music by Rocket City.

There’s more! Attendees can also sign up here for a free rain barrel workshop.

Registrants will receive a free rain barre, and the workshop starts promptly at 5:30 p.m., according to the event’s Facebook page.

You must be present to receive the barrel and they are limited to one per household.

