BelVita Breakfast Sandwich biscuits recalled due to allergic reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. – Mondelez Global issued a recall of some belVita Breakfast Sandwich biscuits due to the possibility the cookies include undeclared peanuts, the maker said in a statement.

Two varieties of the biscuits, manufactured and sold in the U.S., were recalled after three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reactions relating to the product.

The varieties recalled include the belVita Breakfast Sandwich Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme and belVita Breakfast Sandwich Dark Chocolate Creme. According to the company, the undeclared peanuts could have resulted from cross-contact on a single manufacturing line.

“We became aware of this issue during an internal manufacturing inspection, when we found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these products,” the company said in a statement. “There have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to date related to these products.”

According to the manufacturer, no other belVita products are impacted by the recall.

Mondelez Global said consumers with a peanut allergy should not eat these products and discard these items. Those interested can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948, 24 hours a day, for more information about the recall from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, except the Fourth of July.

