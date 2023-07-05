Orange County is holding unclaimed money. See if there’s a check for you

FILE- This Sept. 6, 2017, file photo shows a tip jar with one dollar and five dollar bills and a penny. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are more than 9,000 uncashed checks being held by the Orange County Clerk’s Office, and you have until Sept. 1 to see if you have money coming to you.

The Orange County Clerk of Court Tiffany Moore Russell said the money comes from uncashed vendor payments, refunds, restitution and cash bonds worth as little as one cent and as much as $14,000.

Russell said the checks were mailed, but never cashed. Maybe the recipient moved away, or maybe they got the check and forgot to cash it.

Either way, individuals, businesses and organizations have until Sept. 1 to see if there is an unclaimed check in their name and claim it.

Money not claimed by Sept. 1 will be forfeited and deposited into the clerk’s fine and forfeiture fund.

To see if your name is on the unclaimed checks list, go to the clerk’s office website.

If you do have an unclaimed check, instructions to claim it are on the website.

