Woman struck in crossfire during shootout in Orange County parking lot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was struck in crossfire on Wednesday morning when people in two vehicles were shooting at each other, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. Sand Lake Road.

The woman was not an intended target, officials said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition.

No other details have been released.

