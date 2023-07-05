89º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Woman struck in crossfire during shootout in Orange County parking lot

Shooting happened in 1400 block of W. Sand Lake Road

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Orlando
Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was struck in crossfire on Wednesday morning when people in two vehicles were shooting at each other, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. Sand Lake Road.

The woman was not an intended target, officials said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition.

[TRENDING: It’s OMG hot in Fla. | WHOA! Large shark near swimmers | Become a News 6 Insider]

No other details have been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email