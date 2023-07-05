94º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

2 arrested in stabbing death of 18-year-old in Orange County

Chad Jose Rivera-Rohena, 24; Nicole Allison Jimenez, 21, arrested Wednesday

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Stabbing, Fatal Stabbing
Chad Jose Rivera-Rohena, 24, and Nicole Allison Jimenez, 21 (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in June, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Jose Rivera-Rohena, 24, and Nicole Allison Jimenez, 21, were arrested Wednesday via warrants issued late last month for first-degree murder in the killing of Jacob Dewitt, 18, who died June 11 after being stabbed in the 3000 block of North Alafaya Trail on June 3.

Rivera-Rohena and Jimenez each face a charge of first-degree murder with a weapon, booking records show.

No other details have been shared.

[TRENDING: It’s OMG hot in Fla. | WHOA! Large shark near swimmers | Become a News 6 Insider]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email