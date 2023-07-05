2 arrested in stabbing death of 18-year-old in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in June, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Jose Rivera-Rohena, 24, and Nicole Allison Jimenez, 21, were arrested Wednesday via warrants issued late last month for first-degree murder in the killing of Jacob Dewitt, 18, who died June 11 after being stabbed in the 3000 block of North Alafaya Trail on June 3.

Rivera-Rohena and Jimenez each face a charge of first-degree murder with a weapon, booking records show.

No other details have been shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

