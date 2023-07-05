Hundreds of teachers gather in Orange County for ‘Freedom to Learn’ rally

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of teachers gathered Wednesday for a rally in Orange County demanding an end to politicizing public education.

The “Freedom to Learn” rally was part of the National Education Association’s annual meeting and representative assembly.

During the gathering outside the Orange County Convention Center, speakers took aim at recent Florida laws and policies implemented by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Rocia Inclan, who is the director of the NEA Center for Racial and Social Justice, took issue with DeSantis’ action.

“I don’t want anyone, any politician, telling me what my students can read, what my own kids can read and learn,” Inclan said.

Leaders from the NEA said politicians, such as DeSantis, have banned books and taken away the freedom to learn from students.

DeSantis, however, has said the only books being removed from schools are ones that push a political agenda or have sexual content.

“You have a right to know what is being taught in your kid’s school,” DeSantis said at an event in May. “If there are materials that are inappropriate because of age or they violate Florida standards, you have the right to blow the whistle on that.”

Those participating in the rally also took issue with a Florida law that restricts discussion of topics like gender identity and sexual orientation.

“We, as educators, the children come to us for safety and ask questions,” Florida teacher Nelly Henjes said. “Now we’re not allowed to talk to them unless they communicate to the parents.”

DeSantis has said the measures are designed to eliminate inappropriate content in schools.

Educational advocates, though, said the policies limit access to important perspectives and will continue a fight for what they call educational freedom.

“We’re just doing what we always do as educators. Educate and mobilize,” Inclan said.

