Apopka city commission considers censuring mayor

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka city commissioners considered whether to censure the city’s mayor during the commission’s Wednesday night meeting.

Commissioners said they’ve been actively lied to by Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson, and they questioned when the former city attorney was actually taken off the payroll.

The former city attorney, Michael Rodriguez, resigned from his position in May during a public hearing. According to commissioners, Nelson misled commissioners about Rodriguez’s employment status following the resignation.

Commissioner Kyle Becker presented a timeline of events during Wednesday’s meeting, noting that on April 5 when the council voted to terminate Rodriguez’s employment, Nelson didn’t honor the action.

By June 7, Becker said that Nelson claimed Rodriguez was no longer employed by the city — but weeks later, Nelson indicated Rodriguez was still being paid.

However, Nelson rebutted the claims, arguing that they weren’t true.

Before taking a vote on the censure, commissioners want a response from Nelson.

The commission plans to discuss the issue further and make a decision at the city council’s meeting on Aug. 2.

