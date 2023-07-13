Arrest made in drive-by shooting that injured 16-year-old in Deltona, sheriff’s office says

Miguel Miranda, 19, was arrested and charged for a drive-by shooting in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deltona man arrested this week is accused of perpetrating a drive-by shooting in February that hurt a 16-year-old and threatened an infant, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Miguel Miranda, 19, faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and firing into an occupied dwelling.

On the morning of Feb. 12, 2023, Volusia deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Trade Street in Deltona.

The 16-year-old victim said he had been sleeping in the front bedroom of his home with his 7-week-old nephew when he was shot in the arm through a window, according to the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The infant was unharmed and the victim is expected to make a full recovery, a news release states.

After several months of investigation, the sheriff’s office said it was able to narrow down Miranda as the main suspect.

Miranda was the driver in a single-vehicle Daytona Beach crash on April 1 that killed three of his passengers, two of whom had been previously interviewed during the initial shooting investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

While investigating the crash, deputies found a handgun near the driver’s seat of the vehicle which was later determined to be the same firearm used in the drive-by shooting, the release states.

Deputies added that historical cell phone data showed Miranda’s phone at the crime scene around the time the shooting occurred.

Miranda was arrested in Deltona on Wednesday and is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on no bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: