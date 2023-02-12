16-year-old hurt in possible drive-by shooting in Deltona, sheriff’s office says

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office responds to a possible drive-by shooting on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

DELTONA, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday morning in Deltona, in what the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office stated may have been a drive-by shooting.

The shooting was reported around 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was described in the tweet as stable.

Volusia detectives are currently investigating, with further information promised “as the investigation allows,” the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the reported shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

