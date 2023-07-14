79º

PICS: Stormy clouds seen in skies above Cape Canaveral

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Dark clouds lingered above Cape Canaveral around 8 p.m. on Thursday (Greg Scott)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Dark clouds were seen above Cape Canaveral on Thursday evening.

Pictures shared with News 6 by photographer Greg Scott show the menacing weather over the Banana River around 8 p.m.

Storms rolled through Cape Canaveral on Thursday evening (Greg Scott)

Scott said the wind gusts exceeded 40 mph, lasting for about 30 minutes as the storm made landfall.

Wind gusts blew over 40 mph with a strong rotation over the Banana River on Thursday evening, according to photographer Greg Scott. (Greg Scott)

Scattered storms were expected to roll through Central Florida late into Thursday. Meanwhile, highs on Friday are set to be in the mid-90s, though rains and storm could return in the afternoon.

