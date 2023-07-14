PICS: Stormy clouds seen in skies above Cape Canaveral

Dark clouds lingered above Cape Canaveral around 8 p.m. on Thursday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Dark clouds were seen above Cape Canaveral on Thursday evening.

Pictures shared with News 6 by photographer Greg Scott show the menacing weather over the Banana River around 8 p.m.

Scott said the wind gusts exceeded 40 mph, lasting for about 30 minutes as the storm made landfall.

Scattered storms were expected to roll through Central Florida late into Thursday. Meanwhile, highs on Friday are set to be in the mid-90s, though rains and storm could return in the afternoon.

