Orange County man accused of selling fentanyl disguised as medication

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 26-year-old man faces charges after deputies said he was caught selling fentanyl disguised as medication.

Jaquan Jones McCrary was arrested on Wednesday.

Investigators said they picked up McCray inside a car parked in his driveway. Deputies said the car was blocking the sidewalk and initiated a traffic stop for the parking violation.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies found 44 pills inside the car which tested positive for fentanyl. Investigators said the person McCray was selling the pills to had no idea they were laced with fentanyl, believing they were ADHD medication.

Deputies said they then got a search warrant for McCray’s home and found five guns and large amounts of narcotics inside.

The sheriff’s office said it had been surveilling McCray since his recent release from jail because he had threatened to shoot a pair of deputies conducting a traffic stop on June 23 near the intersection of Silver Star Road and Pine Hills Road.

He faces a charge of trafficking 14 grams or more of fentanyl.

