Cocoa Beach residents party to help homeless vets

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A pub crawl for homeless veterans returns to the Space Coast for the second year in a row on Saturday, July 22.

National Veterans Homeless Support is co-hosting the event, which will take crawlers through five different bars in downtown Cocoa Beach while raising money to support America’s homeless veterans.

Tickets are $15 if purchased in advance and $20 the day of. Each ticket is good for a free drink at each of the five participating bars from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the event.

Participants are also encouraged to bring socks, underwear, toothpaste, sun lotion and other necessities as a donation.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Pub crawl participants will also have the opportunity to win gift certificates and vouchers for other bars in the area.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily