Deltona home surround by deputies after swatting call to 911

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona couple and their roommate were victims of a fake 911 call that led deputies to believe they were involved in a murder-hostage situation on Monday.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 518 Gondolier Ter. around 10:15 p.m. after receiving a call from a man who claimed to live at the residence.

The man said he had just shot his wife and planned to burn the house down with his children inside, deputies said.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies removed one of the residents, a 23-year-old man, from the home before conducting a search, according to an incident report.

Around this time the other two residents, a 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, returned to the scene when police were surrounding their home, the report shows.

After conducting a search, deputies determined the home was empty and everything the caller had claimed was false.

Deputies said that the couple believed they know who might’ve made the call, but no arrests have been made at this time.

