WATCH LIVE: Man shot to death in Eustis in apparent love triangle, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. – A 47-year-old man was shot and killed in Eustis Wednesday morning in an apparent love triangle, police said.

The fatal shooting happened around 7 a.m. at the Devonshire Apartments on North County Road 19A.

Eustis police said officers were called to the complex and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning but has not been arrested, according to police.

According to authorities, the two men were believed to have been involved in a love triangle. At one point, the men and a woman all lived at the same apartment complex, according to police.

The police department is scheduled to hold a news conference around 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting.

Check back for updates.

