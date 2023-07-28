Celebrate National Watermelon Day with these funky fresh recipes

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Watermelon Day is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by eating the sweet summer fruit?
Watermelon recipes — beyond the alcoholic beverage variety — don’t get a lot of attention, so we’ve compiled a list of unique things you can create with just a quick trip to your local fruit stand.
- Pickled watermelon rinds - This one sounds strange, but watermelons have a similar flavor profile to cucumbers, so pickled watermelon rind tastes much more familiar than you’d expect. Take a trip to your spice cabinet and emerge with a new favorite snack.
- Grilled watermelon - Toss it on the grill like you would any other vegetable. Grilled watermelon tastes great drizzled in honey or seasoned with cilantro, lime and jalapeño for a savory twist.
- Add it to salsa - If you’re a fan of mango salsa, you’ll love this. Dice up some watermelon and add it to your favorite store-bought or homemade salsa.
- Watermelon jack o’ lantern - Okay, this one isn’t technically edible, but I know a lot of people that will take any opportunity to make the spooky season come sooner. Just gut your watermelon and carve it like you would a regular old pumpkin.
- Watermelon rind preserves - Another recipe that uses the parts of the fruit you’d typically throw out. I know you’ve heard the phrase “waste not, want not,” and watermelon rind preserves rival anything you’d find at your local farmers market.
- Ice cubes - This one is simple; just cube up some watermelon and toss it in the freezer. Watermelon ice cubes are great if you want to spice up plain water or to make frozen watermelon cocktails.
- Pizza crust- Ditch the bread and use watermelon slices instead. The fruit tastes great with basil and feta cheese for a filling and refreshing snack.
- Watermelon keg - No pitcher? No problem! All you need is a tapper to add a fruity twist to your favorite summer beverage.
- Watermelon jerky - No, it won’t taste very similar to meat jerky, but watermelon jerky is a much healthier option with just as many flavor variations.
- Watermelon jelly - Watermelon isn’t a typical jelly flavor, but if enjoy making your own canned goods, you’ll love this. It’s just as simple as making any other kind of jelly, but with a variation from the typical berry flavors.
Celebrate National Watermelon Day on Thursday, Aug. 3.
