Celebrate National Watermelon Day with these funky fresh recipes

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Watermelon Day is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by eating the sweet summer fruit?

Watermelon recipes — beyond the alcoholic beverage variety — don’t get a lot of attention, so we’ve compiled a list of unique things you can create with just a quick trip to your local fruit stand.

Pickled watermelon rinds - This one sounds strange, but watermelons have a similar flavor profile to cucumbers, so pickled watermelon rind tastes much more familiar than you’d expect. Take a trip to your spice cabinet and emerge with a new favorite snack.

Grilled watermelon - Toss it on the grill like you would any other vegetable. Grilled watermelon tastes great drizzled in honey or seasoned with cilantro, lime and jalapeño for a savory twist.

Add it to salsa - If you’re a fan of mango salsa, you’ll love this. Dice up some watermelon and add it to your favorite store-bought or homemade salsa.

Watermelon jack o’ lantern - Okay, this one isn’t technically edible, but I know a lot of people that will take any opportunity to make the spooky season come sooner. Just gut your watermelon and carve it like you would a regular old pumpkin.

Watermelon rind preserves - Another recipe that uses the parts of the fruit you’d typically throw out. I know you’ve heard the phrase “waste not, want not,” and watermelon rind preserves rival anything you’d find at your local farmers market.

Ice cubes - This one is simple; just cube up some watermelon and toss it in the freezer. Watermelon ice cubes are great if you want to spice up plain water or to make frozen watermelon cocktails.

Pizza crust- Ditch the bread and use watermelon slices instead. The fruit tastes great with basil and feta cheese for a filling and refreshing snack.

Watermelon keg - No pitcher? No problem! All you need is a tapper to add a fruity twist to your favorite summer beverage.

Watermelon jerky - No, it won’t taste very similar to meat jerky, but watermelon jerky is a much healthier option with just as many flavor variations.

Watermelon jelly - Watermelon isn’t a typical jelly flavor, but if enjoy making your own canned goods, you’ll love this. It’s just as simple as making any other kind of jelly, but with a variation from the typical berry flavors.

Celebrate National Watermelon Day on Thursday, Aug. 3.

