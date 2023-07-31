‘My students’ dreams came to life:’ Teachers surprised with classroom makeovers

The school year is getting off to a special start for four Central Florida public school teachers who are receiving free classroom makeovers.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The school year is getting off to a special start for four Central Florida public school teachers who are receiving free classroom makeovers.

The renovations were put in place through Addition Financial Credit Union’s Renovate to Educate Contest.

For the fifth year, the credit union selected one teacher each from Orange, Seminole, Osceola, and Lake counties to receive roughly $3,500 in renovations per classroom.

The program invited teachers to apply for the makeover by submitting an essay about their visions for a dream classroom.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

On Monday, the first reveal happened at Nicole Sanservino’s classroom at Gray Middle School. She worked with Kylie Shortt, a recent graduate of Seminole State College’s Interior Design Program, to make her vision a reality.

“This was a great opportunity, not only for me as a design student but also just to give back to the community,” Shortt said. “I think all of the changes are just going to make these students feel more welcomed and at home and comfortable.”

Sanservino is a teacher of ESE students and wanted to have a design that would cater to their special needs.

Changes included more relaxing lighting, sensory stations, a Disney-focused design, and several special touches like an affirmation area for students.

“I’m tearful because my dreams came to life,” Sanservino said. “My students’ dreams came to life and I know that we’re going to be able to become a family in this classroom.”

Another classroom reveal is scheduled to happen Tuesday at Riverside Elementary School in Orlando. The two final reveals for this school year will happen on Wednesday at Poinciana High School and at Seminole High School 9th Grade Center.

For additional details about Addition Financial Credit Union’s Renovate to Educate Program, visit the credit union’s website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: