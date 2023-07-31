Palm Bay police shoot, kill man who fired at officers after hourslong standoff, officials say

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police shot and killed a man who fired at officers after an hourslong standoff, according to the department.

Officers responded Sunday around 8 p.m. to the 700 block of Scotia Ave. after receiving reports a man was threatening to shoot and kill his family members.

Police said SWAT and crisis negotiators were at the scene working to get the man out of the home.

“After several hours, the subject refused to comply with Negotiators on scene. The subject fired at officers at which time the officers returned fire ultimately hitting the subject an undetermined number of times,” the department said in a release.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. His name or age has not been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per procedure.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it

