‘Lost all trust in you:’ Palm Bay fire chief resigns over disputes with city manager

PALM BAY, Fla. – She made history as the first woman to lead Palm Bay Fire Rescue, but now Leslie Hoog says she doesn’t want the job anymore.

In her letter of resignation last month, Hoog accused city manager Suzanne Sherman of creating a hostile work environment.

“I have lost all trust in you,” Hoog wrote. “I believe your character and ‘leadership skills’ are grossly lacking, and, if you are left to do your whims, the entire City will suffer. Therefore, I have no other choice but to voluntarily resign.”

Hoog said Sherman interfered with the fire department by micro-managing operations, which Hoog said obstructed her from doing her job as chief and created safety concerns for employees and the public.

Hoog’s writing also showed how their disagreements — including one about how big a new fire station should be — led to Sherman considering disciplinary action against the chief.

The city manager’s office provided the resignation letter Thursday.

News 6 also asked whether the city manager would like to respond to what the chief wrote and has yet to receive a response.

Back in May, Sherman wrote to Hoog in a notice before an HR meeting between the two, “I am increasingly concerned about your ability to lead critical and high-priority projects for the Fire Department.”

Sherman said some firefighters spoke up about how Hoog treated them.

Hoog responded that mistreatment and intimidation complaints were unfounded or not true.

Thursday, News 6 talked to Hoog on the phone, but she said she’s not comfortable being interviewed without speaking to her attorney first.

An acting fire chief is now working in her place.

