Palm Bay landlord accused of stealing nearly $10K from man with brain injury

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay man was arrested Friday on accusations of stealing nearly $10,000 in Social Security checks from a man with a brain injury in 2022, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a charging affidavit, the situation had been going on for months. Police weren’t made aware until June 23, 2022, that Mark Defino Sr., 65, had reportedly withheld months’ worth of his tenant’s social security checks, according to the report

The victim is deemed a ‘vulnerable adult’ as he suffered a traumatic brain injury as a child. Defino had known about the man’s condition, agreeing to become not only his caregiver but his beneficiary, the affidavit shows.

Both men agreed Defino would receive the victim’s Social Security checks, only taking out $500 monthly for rent, the arrest report details.

The victim had been a tenant under Defino for about a year, the report shows.

Although the victim is able to care for himself physically, the affidavit said, he needs additional help managing his financial assets.

Earlier in June, police were made aware of the theft after responding to a fight between Defino and the man in which the victim received a black eye.

Officials said when confronting Defino he was uncooperative and defensive when asked how he was spending the victim’s money.

Defino faces a charge of exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult. He bonded out on Saturday and is currently awaiting trial.

