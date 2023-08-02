1 shot, critically wounded in Tavares; police seeking witnesses

TAVARES, Fla. – A person was critically wounded after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Tavares, according to police.

Tavares police said officers responded around 10:05 p.m. to the 1000 block of Maplewood Street, where residents said someone was shot and a dark midsized passenger car drove off.

The victim, identified by police only as a male, was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Anyone who saw the shooting or has information is asked to call the Tavares Police Department at 352-742-6200.

No other information, including the victim’s age, has been released.

