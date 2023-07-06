Body of 72-year-old man found in Tavares lake

TAVARES, Fla. – A 72-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a Tavares lake after a witness spotted a boat on some rocks near a ramp, officials said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to a call from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office about a boating accident on Lake Harris near the Hickory Point boat ramp.

Officials said a witness observed an unoccupied boat on the rocks next to the boat ramp. The witness then spotted a body facedown in the water and called 911, officials said.

According to authorities, the victim’s wife was notified and confirmed no one else was on the boat.

No other details have been released.