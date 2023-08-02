Cars vandalized with racial slurs, spray-painted genitals near Apopka condos

A vehicle near an Apopka condominium complex that was vandalized with a racial slur (blurred) and drawing of genitals (blurred).

APOPKA, Fla. – Several vehicles in an Apopka neighborhood were vandalized last month with inappropriate slurs and images, according to the police department.

A police report shows that officers responded to the Overlook at Parkside condominiums around 2:33 a.m. on July 6 following reports about the vandalism.

Upon arrival, police found that multiple vehicles had been vandalized with racial slurs, sexual expletives and images of genitals spray-painted on them, according to the report.

The phrase “CKM” — likely meaning “Certified Kutt Mafia,” which is an Apopka-based clique — was also spray-painted onto one of the vehicles, police said.

In addition, police reported that one of the cars was stolen, though it was later found unoccupied a short distance from the neighborhood. The ignition and glove box of that vehicle was broken, and a pair of sneakers and Beats headphones had been stolen during the crime spree, according to the report.

Meanwhile, a rear window to one of the cars had also been shattered, police said. However, police added that none of the four suspects was seen breaking into the cars.

In total, police reported a little over $17,000 in estimated damage.

Detectives said that members of CKM are young juveniles and some adults who live in the Apopka area, several of whom have extensive criminal histories.

At this time, police said they don’t believe the crimes were motivated by race or gender, as out of the three victims involved, one was black and two were white. There was also no evidence that the four suspects planned the crimes in advance, police stated.

