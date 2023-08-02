89º
Deputies investigating after human remains discovered in Orange County

Human remains found in 1200 block of North Alafaya Trail

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County
Orange County Sheriff's Office vehicle, Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol car, Orange County Sheriff's vehicle (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were discovered on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Deputies said they responded to the 1200 block of North Alafaya Trail around 12:32 p.m. in reference to “discovered human remains.”

Officials said that the scene is an active investigation, but no other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

