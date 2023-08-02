Deputies investigating after human remains discovered in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were discovered on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Deputies said they responded to the 1200 block of North Alafaya Trail around 12:32 p.m. in reference to “discovered human remains.”
Officials said that the scene is an active investigation, but no other details were released.
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.
