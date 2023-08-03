Man punched woman, shot coach on Cocoa football field, police say

COCOA, Fla. – Cocoa police are searching for a man who they say beat a woman and shot a coach on a football field before engaging in a brief shootout as witnesses looked on.

The coach suffered a superficial gunshot wound to the foot, police reported. No one else was hurt, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

The incident began about 8 p.m. Tuesday at Stradley Memorial Park at 1881 Rosetine St.

Police said an unidentified man punched a woman, prompting a nearby coach to walk over in an attempt to intervene. Police said the man then went to his car, retrieved a silver revolver and fired off at least two rounds at the coach’s feet. At least one of the bullets grazed the coach’s foot, police said.

The coach then went to his car to get his firearm, discharging four rounds at the man as he ran toward a fence and fled, police reported. The man turned and fired his gun at least once before leaving the area, police said.

Cocoa police talked to the coach and the woman. The man — who also took the woman’s cellphone — was not located but is wanted for questioning.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

