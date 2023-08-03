86º
Man wanted after robbery at convenience store in Eustis

Suspect has tattoos on both hands, according to police

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Eustis, Lake County
A man was captured on surveillance images robbing a Eustis convenience store. (Eustis Police Department)

EUSTIS, Fla. – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store in Eustis, according to the police department on Thursday.

In a release, police said the robbery happened at Kars Mart.

According to police, the suspect has tattoos on both of his hands, and he appears to have a tattoo or birthmark above his left eyebrow.

Police said the suspect has tattoos on both of his hands. (Eustis Police Department)

The robber was also seen wearing a Lone Wolf hat, the release shows.

Police provided an image of the robber wearing a Lone Wolf hat. (Eustis Police Department)

Anyone with information on the man pictured above is urged to contact police at (352) 357-4121.

