Man wanted after robbery at convenience store in Eustis

EUSTIS, Fla. – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store in Eustis, according to the police department on Thursday.

In a release, police said the robbery happened at Kars Mart.

According to police, the suspect has tattoos on both of his hands, and he appears to have a tattoo or birthmark above his left eyebrow.

Police said the suspect has tattoos on both of his hands. (Eustis Police Department)

The robber was also seen wearing a Lone Wolf hat, the release shows.

Police provided an image of the robber wearing a Lone Wolf hat. (Eustis Police Department)

Anyone with information on the man pictured above is urged to contact police at (352) 357-4121.

