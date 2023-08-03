Man wanted after robbery at convenience store in Eustis

EUSTIS, Fla. – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store in Eustis, according to the police department on Thursday.
In a release, police said the robbery happened at Kars Mart.
According to police, the suspect has tattoos on both of his hands, and he appears to have a tattoo or birthmark above his left eyebrow.
The robber was also seen wearing a Lone Wolf hat, the release shows.
Anyone with information on the man pictured above is urged to contact police at (352) 357-4121.
