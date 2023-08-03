Orlando welcomes back revamped iconic bowling alley

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you were a patron of Colonial Lanes back in the day, the reinvention of the iconic bowling spot might be right up your “alley.”

The soft opening for Primrose Lanes took place on Thursday, with the owners alongside elected officials welcoming back the bowling alley with a ribbon-cutting ceremony after its shutdown in 2018.

Previously known and loved as Colonial Lanes, the original bowling alley first opened in 1959, but was forced to close its doors five years ago.

Keith Mawardi, co-founder of Primrose Lanes, thought it was important to preserve the history of Colonial Lanes as much as possible.

“We wanted to really respect the history of the community and show the community this is something they all can enjoy here,” Mawardi said.

Relics from the original bowling alley can be found all over the building, from tables made from the wood from the original lanes, to a decorative archway made from original Colonial Lanes bowling pins.

Mawardi said that Primrose Lanes is much more than just a bowling alley.

The space also includes a full bar, restaurant and coffee shop.

Bill Morrissey, an employee of the bowling alley since 1994, said that patrons can expect to feel nostalgic when they return.

“It basically ends up being your home away from home and that’s the kind of feels we like to give to our customers, a glimpse of who we were in the past but carrying the same traditions into the future,” Morrissey said.

Before cutting the ribbon, Mayor Buddy Dyer expressed his excitement for the opening of the bowling alley.

“I think anybody that grew up here in Orlando, or Kissimmee in my case, have stories about Colonial Bowl,” the mayor said. “We knew that this would transform into something beautiful and iconic, but also preserve the history.”

Primrose Lanes Restaurant and Bowling Club opens to the public on Friday, and reservations to bowl can be made on their website.

