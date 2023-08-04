Cocoa Beach mayor announces resignation after accepting job elsewhere

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Cocoa Beach Mayor Ben Malik announced on Thursday that he will be resigning this month.

According to Malik, he accepted a job that prohibits him from being on the city commission, though he will maintain his residency in Cocoa Beach.

Malik — originally from Boca Raton — was first elected as mayor in 2016, though he has lived in Cocoa Beach since 2007. His term was initially set to end in 2024 before Thursday’s announcement.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

According to the city’s website, Malik is a graduate of the University of Florida, holding a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree.

City officials said that Malik worked as a vice president of a community bank during his time as mayor.

Malik told News 6 that he will be hired on Aug. 14, though no date was given for his last day as mayor.

In the meantime, Vice Mayor Keith Capizzi will take over as mayor in his absence. Another commissioner is set to move into the vice mayor position as the commission works to select and appoint a new commissioner for the vacant seat. Capizzi’s term will expire in November 2024.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: