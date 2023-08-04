Here’s everything you need to know for Magical Dining 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. – Magical Dining is considered by many Orlando locals to be the most anticipated dining event of the year, so the 18th installment of the Visit Orlando event will be welcomed with open arms when it begins on Friday.

For the first time since its inception, the dining experience will undergo some fundamental changes this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Magical Dining experience:

Thanks to a newly-implemented tier system, guests will have the opportunity to choose between a $40 meal and an upgraded $60 meal at each restaurant. In previous years, participants were only given one prix-fixe menu at each restaurant. Thanks to this new system, diners will have the option to choose between different meals depending on their preference.

As always, tax and gratuity are not included in the set price.

Additionally, 16 restaurants have been added to this year’s lineup, including three recognized by the Michelin Guide.

Additional information and tickets can be found on the Visit Orlando website.

Happy dining!

