Fly over to Melbourne for the Space Coast Wing Battle

MELBOURNE, Fla. – If wings are your thing, launch your taste buds into overdrive at the 4th annual Space Coast Wing Battle in Brevard County.

This spicy event will be held at Wickham Park located at 2500 Parkway Drive in Melbourne on Aug. 19 from 6-10 p.m.

The event promises unlimited chicken wing samples, unlimited beer and seltzers with price of admission -- with proceeds to support The Children’s Hunger Project, a nonprofit based in Brevard.

General admission tickets are $50 and VIP tickets are $70 for ages 21 and up.

According to the events Facebook page, “Your admission ticket includes unlimited wing samplings and unlimited domestic beer and hard seltzers for the entirety of the event! VIP Ticketholders also get unlimited local craft draft beer and liquor/cocktails and EARLY ENTRY!! Attendees will stop by each booth to sample what each Competitor is servin’ up... And then continue to enjoy UNLIMITED wing samplings, alcohol, Game Area, and live music all night long!”

Event organizers said over 20 competitors have signed up with more to be added, the event is sure to please all chicken wing aficionados.

