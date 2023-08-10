🦖Immersive dinosaur show returns to Central Florida

Jurassic Jungle Live will be delighting audience members between Aug. 18-27 at the Kissimmee Civic Center.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Dino fans or parents of dino fans, this one’s for you.

“The Great Dino Rescue: An Immersive Dinosaur Show,” presented by Jurassic Jungle, will be back with the “largest touring dinosaur show in the U.S.” for two weekends only Aug. 18 through Aug. 27 at the Kissimmee Civic Center.

The show features puppeteers bringing the prehistoric creatures to life, as well as over a dozen free-roaming dinosaurs, according to its website.

“The Great Dino Rescue: An Immersive Dinosaur Show” features puppeteers and free-roaming dinosaurs (Jurassic Jungle LIVE)

The performance takes you on an adventure with a blue raptor named Erika that’s on a mission to protect the dinosaurs.

You can also expect to see some other dinosaur favorites, including the Spinosaurus, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Brachiosaurus and more.

Tickets start at $16.99. Click here to learn more.

