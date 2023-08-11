‘Trying to steal my reputation:’ Orlando rally protests Monique Worrell’s suspension

Monique Worrell joined Democratic leaders and protesters at a rally in Orlando Thursday against her suspension.

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Thursday, Monique Worrell spoke at a rally in her honor outside the Orlando City Hall, a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her as Orange-Osceola state attorney.

Dozens showed up at the rally, including Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Orlando, to support Worrell.

“It wasn’t enough that they stole your election from you,” Worrell said. “It wasn’t enough that they stole my job from me. On the way here I also learned that they are trying to steal my reputation.”

Worrell told News 6 after the event she is still determining her next step.

“The reality is we have elections. Our system is a Democratic system to take on votes, who wins the vote. There’s always going to be someone who’s not happy with that. We are about a 50/50 country so that happens,” Worrell said.

Worrell said on Thursday an armed state investigator showed up at the home of her now-former chief of staff, demoing social media passwords. She said the employee is currently on FMLA leave after recently giving birth.

Worrell also said the state had placed several armed law enforcement snipers overlooking her Wednesday press conference. Worrell said she was not made aware the snipers would be present.

“Did you all know there were snipers on the roof yesterday of my press conference? Are you guys aware of that?” Worrell asked the media.

Despite still determining her next legal move, Worrell said she has already made the decision to run for re-election in 2024.

