WATCH: Bodycam shows aftermath of 6-year-old falling from Fun Spot roller coaster

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released body camera videos showing deputies responding to Fun Spot in Kissimmee on Thursday after a 6-year-old boy fell from a roller coaster at the theme park.

The video opens just as deputies arrived at the theme park on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. The video shows fire crews and paramedics already at the Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster, where the boy fell 20 feet to the ground.

In the video, the boy is seen being placed on a gurney and loaded into an ambulance. The boy’s mother can also be seen holding one of the boy’s shoes.

Deputies then start speaking with witnesses to the fall. The video shows the deputy who is wearing the bodycam approaching another deputy.

In their exchange, one of the deputies can be heard saying the child was awake as he was loaded into the ambulance, which was heading to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

The deputies then speak with two women who witnessed the fall. One of the witnesses claimed to be a med student who rendered aid to the child.

Previously released 911 calls described the boy’s injuries.

“He’s bleeding from his lip. The top-left corner of his head is very swollen,” the caller said to dispatchers. “And I believe something with his hip, but I’m not too sure.”

The woman who witnessed the fall recounted that someone, presumably a park employee, double-checked the safety harnesses on the ride.

“He double-checked the seats, but he (the boy) is tiny,” the woman said in the video. “The seats can only go — like there is still a little gap, if you’re skinny. He is a tiny boy.”

The deputies then go to speak with the boy’s mother to get her information before she and her son are taken to the hospital.

The second video shows deputies speaking with park workers and asking questions about the ride operators.

“Who was working the ride?” one deputy is heard asking a park worker in the video.

“Two of our ride attendants that are away from this situation right now,” the park worker responded.

“They were doing everything like normal — like doing the ride normal?” the deputy asked.

“Yeah, they were operating the ride just like a normal day,” the park worker responded on the video.

The video ends shortly thereafter.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services — which handles amusement parks and attractions, including ride inspection — is now investigating the incident.

Fun Spot said the agency inspected the ride and said it was found to be working normally with no mechanical issues, and operating according to safety procedures and guidelines.

“All our guests can rest assured knowing that Fun Spot America will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again. The Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster remains closed pending the investigation,” according to Fun Spot’s statement.

