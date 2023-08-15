93º
Celebrity Cruises to start sailing from Port Canaveral. Here’s when

Port Canaveral is world’s busiest cruise port

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

The Celebrity Equinox will sail out of Port Canaveral starting December 2024. (Celebrity Cruises)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Celebrity Cruises is coming to Port Canaveral in 2024, becoming the seventh major cruise line to homeport there.

Celebrity announced Tuesday that it would bring its Celebrity Equinox to Port Canaveral for sailings to the Caribbean starting Dec. 3, 2024.

The ship will offer 20 new itineraries with seven-night cruises including The Bahamas, Belize, Grand Cayman, Mexico, San Juan and St. Maarten.

The cruises will launch through April 19, 2025.

Celebrity already has sailings out of Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Miami in Florida.

The Celebrity Equinox accommodates 2,850 passengers and underwent multi-million-dollar renovations in 2019.

Port Canaveral is the busiest cruise port in the world, the homeport for cruise ships from several major companies like Disney, Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian, and hosting millions of travelers every year.

