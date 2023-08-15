Man arrested after 2 failed Brevard County robberies, police say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man after two failed Brevard County armed robberies, according to a news release.

West Melbourne Police said Daniel Jeconiah Gibbs, 36, held up a Wendy’s located at 135 Palm Bay Road in West Melbourne on Aug. 5, threatening a cashier with what the worker thought was a gun. However, investigators said the worker was frozen with fear and Gibbs left empty-handed when another employee approached the counter.

Police said later that day, Gibbs went to a bank in Palm Bay and attempted a second robbery, but no details were released about that hold-up.

“Despite his attempt to conceal his identity by wearing a head covering and medical mask, West Melbourne Officers and Detectives have worked diligently to positively identify Gibbs,” a news release read in part.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office fugitive unit located Gibbs and took him into custody, according to the release.

Police said at the time of Gibb’s arrest, he had a large knife. The knife is believed to have been in Gibbs’ waistband at the time of the Wendy’s robbery, officers said.

“Given the victim’s fear at the time of the robbery, the knife handle could have easily been mistaken for a firearm,” the release read.

Officers said Gibbs cooperated with investigators and was taken to the Brevard County jail on a $20,000 bond.

The Palm Bay Police Department is also expected to have similar charges for Gibbs, according to the release.

